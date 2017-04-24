8 Iranian guards killed in clash near Pak border7 min ago
Quetta, Apr 27 At least eight Iranian border guards were killed in firing by suspected outlaws near the Sistan- Balochistan border along Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, state-run IRIB news agency reported. The border guards were killed after clashes erupted near the town of Mirjaveh in the Iranian province of Sistan- Balochistan which has a border crossing with Balochistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Tue
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC