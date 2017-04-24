8 Iranian guards killed in clash near Pak border7 min ago

8 Iranian guards killed in clash near...

8 Iranian guards killed in clash near Pak border

Apr 27

Quetta, Apr 27 At least eight Iranian border guards were killed in firing by suspected outlaws near the Sistan- Balochistan border along Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, state-run IRIB news agency reported. The border guards were killed after clashes erupted near the town of Mirjaveh in the Iranian province of Sistan- Balochistan which has a border crossing with Balochistan.

Chicago, IL

