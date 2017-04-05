6 killed, 15 injured as suicide bomber attacks census team in eastern Pakistan
At least six people were killed and 15 others injured when a suicide bomber attacked a van carrying census team in Pakistan's east Lahore city on Wednesday morning, local Urdu media reported. The government employees were on their way to conduct the population census, escorted by the security personnel, when they came under attack in Bedian road of Lahore, the capital city of the country's east Punjab province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb '17
|muzzRscum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC