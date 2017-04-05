6 killed, 15 injured as suicide bomber attacks census team in eastern Pakistan

At least six people were killed and 15 others injured when a suicide bomber attacked a van carrying census team in Pakistan's east Lahore city on Wednesday morning, local Urdu media reported. The government employees were on their way to conduct the population census, escorted by the security personnel, when they came under attack in Bedian road of Lahore, the capital city of the country's east Punjab province.

