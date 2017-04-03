57% Pakistanis say that government did wrong by arresting Hafiz Saeed: Survey

ISLAMABAD: According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 57% Pakistanis say that the government did wrong by arresting Hafiz Saeed. A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Recently, Hafiz Saeed, the head of Falah Insaniat Foundation and Jamat-ul-Dawah was house arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.