5 Pakistani militants, 1 security personnel killed in clash: army

The Pakistani army said on Sunday that five militants and one security personnel were killed in a clash in Punjab province. The security forces conducted a special intelligence-based operation in Dera Ghazi Khan district in the early morning and killed five terrorists.

