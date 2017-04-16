5 killed as van hits landmine in Pakistan
Islamabad, April 25 - At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a passenger van hit a landmine in Pakistan's Kurram Agency on Tuesday. According to local media reports, the van was en route to Soda from Godar village when it ran hit the landmine, Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC