5 killed as van hits landmine in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 25 - At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a passenger van hit a landmine in Pakistan's Kurram Agency on Tuesday. According to local media reports, the van was en route to Soda from Godar village when it ran hit the landmine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

