3 RAW agents arrested in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Reports 6 mins ago

3 RAW agents arrested in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Reports

Islamabad, Apr 15:

Islamabad, Apr 15: Pakistan on Saturday claimed that three agents of India's Research and Analysis Wing have been arrested in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to Pakistani media reports , 3 alleged RAW agents have been arrested including mastermind of Abbaspur bomb blast in Rawalakot area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

