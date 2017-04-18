3 Pakistani Women Confess to Killing ...

3 Pakistani Women Confess to Killing Alleged Blasphemer

19 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Three armed sisters in central Pakistan reportedly have shot and killed a man accused of blasphemy 13 years ago, the latest incident of vigilante justice in a series of religiously motivated attacks. Police on Thursday identified the slain man as Fazal Abbas, 45, a member of the minority Shi'ite Muslim sect.

