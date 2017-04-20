20 people tortured to death at Sargodha shrine02-Apr-17164
ISLAMABAD: The custodian of a shrine in Sargodha and his two accomplices have been arrested for torturing and murdering 20 devotees with knives and clubs early Sunday. Four women were among those killed in the attacks at the Sufi shrine of Muhammad Ali in Sargodha.
