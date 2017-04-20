20 people tortured to death at Sargod...

20 people tortured to death at Sargodha shrine02-Apr-17164

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: The custodian of a shrine in Sargodha and his two accomplices have been arrested for torturing and murdering 20 devotees with knives and clubs early Sunday. Four women were among those killed in the attacks at the Sufi shrine of Muhammad Ali in Sargodha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... 11 hr Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb '17 muzzRscum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC