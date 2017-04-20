20 people murdered in Pakistan shrine9 min ago
Islamabad, April 2 At least 20 persons were killed and three injured by the custodian of a shrine in Sargodha city of Pakistan on Sunday morning, officials said. According to Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, custodian Abdul Waheed, believed to be suffering from mental health issues, killed his disciples from machetes and batons after drugging them at the Ali Ahmed Gujjar shrine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb '17
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
