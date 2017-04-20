20 people murdered in Pakistan shrine9 min ago

Islamabad, April 2 At least 20 persons were killed and three injured by the custodian of a shrine in Sargodha city of Pakistan on Sunday morning, officials said. According to Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, custodian Abdul Waheed, believed to be suffering from mental health issues, killed his disciples from machetes and batons after drugging them at the Ali Ahmed Gujjar shrine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.