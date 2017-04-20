20 people murdered at Pakistan shrine...

20 people murdered at Pakistan shrine: police

Islamabad: Twenty people were murdered and four others wounded at a Pakistani Sufi shrine early Sunday by men wielding batons and knives, police said. Four women were among those killed at the Shrine of Mohammad Ali in Punjab province, according to police, who said they had arrested three suspects including the shrine's custodian.

