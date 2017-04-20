20 killed in apparent cult ritual at Pakistani shrine; custodian and 4 others held

The custodian of a local shrine and his accomplices murdered 20 devotees after intoxicating them in eastern Punjab province, police said Sunday, in what officials are calling a cult ritual. Senior police officer Mohammad Bilal said that the shrine custodian in a village near the city of Sargodha, some 320 kilometers north of Multan, was arrested Sunday morning along with four others for killing worshippers with batons and knives.

