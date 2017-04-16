16 injured in Lyari grenade attack

16 injured in Lyari grenade attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Times

KARACHI : Fear and tension is still visible around Lyari "Jhatpat Market" where a hand grenade blast took place on Saturday, leaving 16 people injured including women and children. Shakir alias" shakkar" a Gang War commander from the Baba Ladla group is reportedly behind the attack, a source from Lyari informed Daily Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 59 min RiccardoFire 10
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar '17 enter username 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC