16 injured in Lyari grenade attack
KARACHI : Fear and tension is still visible around Lyari "Jhatpat Market" where a hand grenade blast took place on Saturday, leaving 16 people injured including women and children. Shakir alias" shakkar" a Gang War commander from the Baba Ladla group is reportedly behind the attack, a source from Lyari informed Daily Times.
