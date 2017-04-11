11 die in Pakistan accident

Islamabad, April 30 - At least 11 persons were killed on Sunday when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, police said. Many others were injured in the accident near Lowari Top, The News International reported.

Chicago, IL

