11 die in Pakistan accident
Islamabad, April 30 - At least 11 persons were killed on Sunday when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, police said. Many others were injured in the accident near Lowari Top, The News International reported.
