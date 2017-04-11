11,764 Pakistanis imprisoned in other countries: Sartaj19-Apr-17
ISLAMABAD : Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz informed National Assembly that in all 11,764 Pakistanis are imprisoned or detained in other countries and all accredited missions are extending all possible legal and consular assistance to them. He informed the House that respective diplomatic missions abroad undertake regular consular visits to the prisoners and detainees for necessary legal and financial assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Mon
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC