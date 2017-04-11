11,764 Pakistanis imprisoned in other countries: Sartaj19-Apr-17

ISLAMABAD : Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz informed National Assembly that in all 11,764 Pakistanis are imprisoned or detained in other countries and all accredited missions are extending all possible legal and consular assistance to them. He informed the House that respective diplomatic missions abroad undertake regular consular visits to the prisoners and detainees for necessary legal and financial assistance.

