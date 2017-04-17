108 militants killed in Pakistan's anti-terror operation
Islamabad, April 17 - Pakistani security forces have killed 108 terrorists in a major anti-terror operation launched in February, the military said on Monday. The operation codenamed Radd-ul-Fasaad, or Reject Discord in English, was launched after a series of terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people nationwide.
