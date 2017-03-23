Women-only 'pink taxis' launched in Pakistan
"From now on, the female passengers will be able to call Pink Taxi - driven by the women pilots wearing a pink scarf and a black coat," Arif Khan, a British national of Pakistani origin and the co-founder of the service, told Anadolu Agency at the launch ceremony. Initially, 10 taxis will be made available to 36 trained female drivers, he said, adding that the service will be extended to the cities of Lahore and Islamabad in the next four months.
