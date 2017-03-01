Winners of UK Alumni Awards 2017 announced06-Mar-1764

ISLAMABAD: The winners of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2017 in Pakistan were announced at a gala award ceremony hosted on March 3 in Islamabad, by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. Umar Saif was awarded the Professional Achievement Award, Ahmed Daniyal Siddiqui was awarded the Entrepreneurial Achievement Award and Abia Akram was awarded the Social Impact Award at a prestigious ceremony.

