Will Trump Administration Increase Drone Strikes in Pakistan?
On March 2, a suspected U.S. drone strike inside Pakistan killed two Taliban militants in the country's tribal region - the first drone attack in the country since Donald Trump became president. The strike ended a nine-month pause in the CIA's long-running drone war in Pakistan, raising expectations that the Trump administration will increase the targeted killings of militants in the Pakistani tribal areas.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
