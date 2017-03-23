USA and four other Western powers bac...

USA and four other Western powers back Bugti against Pakistan, China

Pakistan Christian Post

GENEVA: March 24, 2017. Pakistan, despite backing of powerful China, Thursday was put on the mat by a Baloch human rights defender at a key UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, with the backing the US, UK, Canada the Netherlands and Norway.

Chicago, IL

