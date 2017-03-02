US drone strike kills 2 militants in ...

US drone strike kills 2 militants in Pakistani tribal region

A suspected U.S. drone strike in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region on Thursday killed two militants, three intelligence officials said. The latest strike took place in the Kurram tribal region bordering Afghanistan and the identity and nationality of the slain men were not immediately known, said the officials.

