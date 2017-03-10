US drone kills two on motorbike in Pa...

US drone kills two on motorbike in Pakistan: officials

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

US drone strikes are extremely unpopular among many Pakistanis because they are seen as a violation of the country's sovereignty, although leaked documents have shown that Islamabad and Washington have secretly colluded over some cases in the past A US drone on Thursday killed two men riding a motorbike in Pakistan's northwest tribal region, officials said, the first such attack in the country under the administration of new American President Donald Trump. Drone strikes are extremely unpopular among many Pakistanis because they are seen as a violation of the country's sovereignty, although leaked documents have shown that Islamabad and Washington have secretly colluded over some cases in the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,814 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC