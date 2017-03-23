US authorities say man responsible for death of Czech ambassador killed in attack
The man held responsible for the killing of the Czech ambassador in Pakistan has been killed according to US authorities. Czech ambassador Ivo A1 2d'A rka died after a fire followed an explosion in the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2008.
