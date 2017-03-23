U.S. Airstrike Kills al Qaeda Leader ...

U.S. Airstrike Kills al Qaeda Leader in Afghanistan

A U.S. airstrike killed an al Qaeda operative allegedly responsible for the deaths of dozens of civilians and two American servicemen, the Pentagon said late Saturday.

Chicago, IL

