Two Pakistani soldiers killed

1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Islamabad, March 7 - At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a military operation against suspected militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, ISPR said. Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad were killed in Sawabi district, Dawn online cited an Inter Services Public Relations statement as saying.

