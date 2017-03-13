Two Pakistani soldiers killed
Islamabad, March 7 - At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a military operation against suspected militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, ISPR said. Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad were killed in Sawabi district, Dawn online cited an Inter Services Public Relations statement as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan '17
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC