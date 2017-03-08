Ties get post-poll push: MP team on way to Pakistan
With the crucial state polls over and BJP garnering a strong mandate in UP, a more sure-footed government is possibly moving towards better ties with Pakistan as it will send a three-member parliamentary delegation to the neighbouring country for four days, beginning March 13. Sources told The Sunday Express that the delegation to attend the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will be headed by former Minister of State and current chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External affairs, Shashi Tharoor, and will include nominated MP in Rajya Sabha Swapan Dasgupta and BJP MP in Lok Sabha and party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi.
