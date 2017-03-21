This Mile-Wide Hole Could Revolutioni...

This Mile-Wide Hole Could Revolutionize Pakistan's Economy 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

In the dusty scrub of the Thar desert, Pakistan has begun to dig up one of the world's largest deposits of low-grade, brown, dirty coal to fuel new power stations that could revolutionize the country's economy. The project is one of the most expensive among an array of ambitious energy developments that China is helping the country to build as part of a $55 billion economic partnership .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC