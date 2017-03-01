The Sehwan killing by IS only reaffirmed what Pakistan formally believes in
After the Pakistani killers of the Islamic State slew 88 devotees and wounded hundreds at the "Shia" mausoleum of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan Sharif in Sindh recently, people thought it was an act of satanic cruelty. But IS knew Sehwan as "Shia" and that the saint buried there was renamed Usman to avoid being found out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan '17
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC