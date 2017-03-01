The Sehwan killing by IS only reaffirmed what Pakistan formally believes in

After the Pakistani killers of the Islamic State slew 88 devotees and wounded hundreds at the "Shia" mausoleum of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan Sharif in Sindh recently, people thought it was an act of satanic cruelty. But IS knew Sehwan as "Shia" and that the saint buried there was renamed Usman to avoid being found out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.