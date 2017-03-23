Swansea parents travel 6,000 miles to help pay medical fees for a young baby in Pakistan
From left Swansea father Imran Ilyas, his wife Alisa holding their 18-month-old dauhter Areej, Dr Ijaz Bashir and Annette Middleton, theatre sister for charity Opsa The parents of a baby girl born with a cleft lip and palate have travelled 6,000 miles to help a family facing an identical ordeal in a country without a national health service. Imran Ilyas, aged 27, and wife Alisa were devastated to discover their unborn baby had developed the cleft condition that affects around one in every 600 babies in the UK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC