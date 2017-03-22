Suspected terror bid foiled at Lahore...

Suspected terror bid foiled at Lahore airport

During a routine inspection at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, the Airport Security Force personnel stopped a vehicle and found a weapon and a huge cache of ammunition upon checking, media reports say. LAHORE: Pakistan's security forces today foiled a suspected terror bid at the international airport here and seized weapons and ammunition.

