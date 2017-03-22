'Surgical operation has cut terror attacks'

Terrorist incidents fell to 87 between Oct 1 and Dec 31, 2016, from 110 between July 1 and Sept 30 that year 34 security personnel were killed 3 months prior to the surgical strikes carried out in Sept post the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri, while only 19 died in the subsequent quarter NEW DELHI: Terrorist violence and ceasefire violations in J&K have come down after the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir , the government told Parliament on Wednesday. It also said that Pakistan would have to commit to halting state-sponsored terrorism if it wanted to resume dialogue with India.

