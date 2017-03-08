Sun Way IL76 at Karachi on Nov 28th 2010, uncontained engine failure and engine fire
On Mar 8th 2017 Pakistan's Safety Investigation Board released their final report concluding the probable cause of the crash were: The cause of the occurrence was uncontained failure of the 2nd stage disk of LP compressor of Engine # 4 due to fatigue fracture which resulted in in-flight fire and damage to adjacent areas of right wing / flaps to an extent that flight could not be sustained. - The use of mishap engine beyond its manufacturer's assigned life without assessment and life enhancement by the manufacturer was the cause of its uncontained fatigue failure.
