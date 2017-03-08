Sun Way IL76 at Karachi on Nov 28th 2...

Sun Way IL76 at Karachi on Nov 28th 2010, uncontained engine failure and engine fire

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

On Mar 8th 2017 Pakistan's Safety Investigation Board released their final report concluding the probable cause of the crash were: The cause of the occurrence was uncontained failure of the 2nd stage disk of LP compressor of Engine # 4 due to fatigue fracture which resulted in in-flight fire and damage to adjacent areas of right wing / flaps to an extent that flight could not be sustained. - The use of mishap engine beyond its manufacturer's assigned life without assessment and life enhancement by the manufacturer was the cause of its uncontained fatigue failure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) 11 hr Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan '17 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC