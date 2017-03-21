Student's body found off NSW beach
The body of an international student has been found in waters off a Newcastle beach, more than three days after he was swept into the ocean. Police say the body, believed to be that of missing 23-year-old Pakistani man Mohsin Awan, was discovered about one kilometre offshore about 8am on Wednesday.
