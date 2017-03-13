Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' will release ...

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' will release in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: DNA India

Actress Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor, which is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me, will release in Pakistan. When asked if Noor will have a release across the border, producer Bhushan Kumar told reporters, "Yes, we are releasing the film in Pakistan."

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan '17 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC