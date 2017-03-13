Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' will release in Pakistan
Actress Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor, which is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me, will release in Pakistan. When asked if Noor will have a release across the border, producer Bhushan Kumar told reporters, "Yes, we are releasing the film in Pakistan."
