SOFTEC 2017 kicks off at FAST NU11-Mar-1752
LAHORE: Pakistan's biggest information technology event SOFTEC kicked off at National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences FAST Lahore here on Saturday. Thousands of students from various schools and colleges across Pakistan participate every year in the mega technology comprising different contests, including engineering project competition, software project competition, web development competition, gaming competition, Robo Rumble , app development competition, graphic designing competition and programming competition.
