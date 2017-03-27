'Show respect for rights of Pakistan ...

'Show respect for rights of Pakistan on Jinnah House', says Islamabad to India

The Times of India

A BJP MLA believes a cultural centre showcasing 'the glorious history of India' should be built where the Jinnah House stands , Pakistan yesterday said India "should respect the ownership rights of the government of Pakistan" on the property , The Express Tribune reported. Pakistan's foreign office yesterday said yesterday that Jinnah House was a historic property for Pakistan, belonged to the country's founding father and should therefore "be handed over" to Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

