S.Korea's Samsung BioLogics says it has 'high bookkeeping standards'
Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Thursday its bookkeeping would pass any scrutiny although it has not received official notice from South Korea's financial regulator concerning a special audit. The Financial Supervisory Service had decided to conduct a special audit review on Samsung BioLogics' pre-listing bookkeeping, Yonhap news agency reported earlier, citing an unnamed FSS source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Tue
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb '17
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC