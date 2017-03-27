S.Korea's Samsung BioLogics says it h...

S.Korea's Samsung BioLogics says it has 'high bookkeeping standards'

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Thursday its bookkeeping would pass any scrutiny although it has not received official notice from South Korea's financial regulator concerning a special audit. The Financial Supervisory Service had decided to conduct a special audit review on Samsung BioLogics' pre-listing bookkeeping, Yonhap news agency reported earlier, citing an unnamed FSS source.

Chicago, IL

