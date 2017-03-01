Reinvestigate Mumbai terror attack ca...

Reinvestigate Mumbai terror attack case, put Hafiz Saeed on trial, India tells Pakistan

India has asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed who is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law. LAHORE: India has asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed who is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law.

