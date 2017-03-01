PSL: Peshawar Zalmi's foreign players...

PSL: Peshawar Zalmi's foreign players agree to visit Pakistan for final, says owner

Lahore, Mar 3 : Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi on Friday announced that five foreign players are ready to visit Pakistan in case their side qualify for the final of the Pakistan Super League. Five of our players will come to Pakistan if Zalmi qualifies for the final in Lahore, Javed Afridi told Geo.tv.

Chicago, IL

