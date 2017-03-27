Passenger train, oil truck collision in Pakistan kills 2
A passenger train collided with an oil tanker truck in eastern Punjab before dawn Tuesday, killing the driver and his assistant and injuring 10 others, officials said. The crash took place near the eastern city of Shaikhupura, engulfing several of the train's cars in fire, according to Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC