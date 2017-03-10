Pashtuns Claim Ethnic Profiling During Pakistan Extremism Crackdown
Pakistan's ethnic Pashtuns protest to the government and have launched a scathing campaign on social media, saying they are being detained and subjected to other harassment in country's crackdown on extremists. Pakistan's ethnic Pashtuns say they are being rousted in midnight raids, detained and subjected to other harassment in the country's crackdown on extremists following a series of terrorist attacks.
