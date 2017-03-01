Pakistan's financial capital Karachi turned 'into rubbish bin'

Neighbours forced their way into Mohammad Umair's home battling smoke and flames in a desperate bid to rescue his young family -- he and his wife survived, their children did not. Pakistan's Karachi, a megacity of 20-25 million people, produces roughly 12,000 tonnes of trash daily AFP/RIZWAN TABASSUM KARACHI: Neighbours forced their way into Mohammad Umair's home battling smoke and flames in a desperate bid to rescue his young family - he and his wife survived, their children did not.

