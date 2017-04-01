Pakistan's assembly approves revival ...

Pakistan's assembly approves revival of military courts

March 22 : The Pakistan National Assembly has passed the 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill to reinstate military courts with 255 votes in favour and four against. Pakistan had legalised military court trials of terror suspects for a period of two years in January 2015 - soon after the terror attack on Peshawar's Army Public School in Dec 2014, in which 144 people, a lot of them children, were killed by Taliban militants.

