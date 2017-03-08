Pakistanis rally against blasphemous ...

Pakistanis rally against blasphemous content on social media

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

More than 2,000 students from Islamic seminaries have rallied in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, urging the government to take stern action against all those people who are posting blasphemous content on social media. Wednesday's rally came hours after the Islamabad High Court, responding to a petition from an Islamic cleric, ordered the government to impose a travel ban on people who post blasphemous content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan '17 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC