Pakistanis rally against blasphemous content on social media
More than 2,000 students from Islamic seminaries have rallied in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, urging the government to take stern action against all those people who are posting blasphemous content on social media. Wednesday's rally came hours after the Islamabad High Court, responding to a petition from an Islamic cleric, ordered the government to impose a travel ban on people who post blasphemous content.
