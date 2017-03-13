Pakistani trans women 'beaten to deat...

Pakistani trans women 'beaten to death' by Saudi police

Pakistani activists on Monday said two transgender women were beaten to death by police after being arrested in Saudi Arabia along with more than 30 other members of the community. Saudi media reported last week that police had raided a party where men were dressed as women and wearing make-up and arrested around 35 people, but the outlets did not use the word transgender, nor say anyone had been killed.

