Pakistani teens wrongly accused of being Uri terror guides finally home

21 hrs ago

Two Pakistani teenagers wrongly accused of having served as guides for the terrorists who attacked an Indian Army base in Uri were repatriated home on Friday afternoon, at the end of 171 days in the custody of the Indian Army and National Investigations Agency, a day after being formally cleared investigators. Faisal Husain Awan and his school-friend Ahsan Khursheed were brought to the Attari border-crossing shortly after lunchtime, their eyes covered with black blindfolds, and handed over to Pakistani authorities.

Chicago, IL

