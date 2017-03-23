Pakistani police prevent clerics' ral...

Pakistani police prevent clerics' rally against blasphemy

" Pakistani police have blocked a rally by clerics in Islamabad seeking to press their calls for the death of social media activists accused of insulting Islam. Security forces sealed off and surrounded the Red Mosque and the home of the leader, Maulana Abdul Aziz, preventing his followers from staging the gathering on Friday.

