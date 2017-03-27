Pakistani Nobel laureate's cousin gunned down0 min ago

Pakistani Nobel laureate's cousin gun...

Pakistani Nobel laureate's cousin gunned down

Read more: India.com

Islamabad, March 30 A prominent local leader of the Ahmadi community and a relative of Nobel laureate Abdus Salam was brutally gunned down in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib city on Thursday morning, the police said. Malik Saleem Latif, who was also an advocate and a leader of Jamaat-e-Ahmadiya group, was on his way to a court on a bike along with his son Advocate Farhan when "unidentified attackers" fired at them.

