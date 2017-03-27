Pakistani man becomes first Muslim to...

Pakistani man becomes first Muslim to join NYPD's emergency unit

1 hr ago

Islamabad, March 31 - A man of Pakistani origin has made history as he became the first Muslim to join the New York City Police Department's Emergency Services Unit. Sergeant Ali Javed became not only the first Muslim but also the first Pakistani to become a member of the elite force, NYPD Muslim Officers Society -- an organisation representing Muslim American Law Enforcement Members -- announced in a twitter post.

Chicago, IL

