Pakistani man becomes first Muslim to join NYPD's emergency unit
Islamabad, March 31 - A man of Pakistani origin has made history as he became the first Muslim to join the New York City Police Department's Emergency Services Unit. Sergeant Ali Javed became not only the first Muslim but also the first Pakistani to become a member of the elite force, NYPD Muslim Officers Society -- an organisation representing Muslim American Law Enforcement Members -- announced in a twitter post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb '17
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC