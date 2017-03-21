Pakistani husband threatens Indian wi...

Pakistani husband threatens Indian wife 'he won't let her go alive'; Sushma intervenes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

An Indian woman tricked into marrying a Pakistani man and then 'held hostage' - is gets help after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. NEW DELHI: Following a father's YouTube SOS that his daughter was being mistreated by her in-laws in Pakistan , External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said the Indian High Commission had met the victim and was ensuring her safe return to India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC