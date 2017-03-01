Pakistani extremists rally outside ho...

Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murderer of Glasgow shopkeeper

Tanveer Ahmed was last year jailed for at least 27 years for the "brutal, barbaric and horrific" murder of Asad Shah. The Bradford taxi driver had believed Mr Shah - who belonged to the persecuted Ahmadi sect - had committed blasphemy by claiming to be a prophet in a series of incoherent youtube videos.

